Tsfg LLC Has $134,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,486.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $24.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,207.00. 2,012,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,807. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $828.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,251.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,314.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.