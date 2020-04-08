Tsfg LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Tsfg LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,398. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $188.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.7438 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.