Tsfg LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tsfg LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.5% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,677 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $249,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,218,000 after buying an additional 1,605,483 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,962,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,996,000.

VIG stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.89. 2,018,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,174. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $130.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

