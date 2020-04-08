Tsfg LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tsfg LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.1% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 9,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 30,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $6.26 on Wednesday, hitting $224.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,440. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.59 and a 200-day moving average of $234.25.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.