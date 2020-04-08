Tsfg LLC Lowers Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Tsfg LLC cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 4.7% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,200,000. First American Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $12,690,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $278.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.50.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $12.32 on Wednesday, hitting $207.05. 1,575,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,098. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $154.52 and a 52 week high of $247.64. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $5,246,817.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,067,889.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,539 shares of company stock valued at $18,034,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

