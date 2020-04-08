Tsfg LLC Purchases 1,171 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,057,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,402. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

