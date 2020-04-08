Tsfg LLC Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 85.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,577,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,053,000 after buying an additional 572,113 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,351,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,758,000 after buying an additional 656,054 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,775,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,716,000 after buying an additional 622,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,638,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,599,000 after buying an additional 278,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,172,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,789,000 after buying an additional 347,235 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.18. The stock had a trading volume of 21,606,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,546,041. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15.

