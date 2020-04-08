Tsfg LLC Sells 1,172 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tsfg LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 130,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,478 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,930,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,309,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,500. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $138.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.7935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.