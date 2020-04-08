Tsfg LLC Sells 130 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Tsfg LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,782,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
Shares of VCIT traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $88.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,101,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,922. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $95.15.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
