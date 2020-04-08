Tsfg LLC Sells 130 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Tsfg LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,782,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VCIT traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $88.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,101,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,922. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $95.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.