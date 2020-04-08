Tsfg LLC Sells 1,507 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Tsfg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 26.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.31.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,563,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,542,293. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.36. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $284.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

