Tsfg LLC Sells 590 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tsfg LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,402,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,486,000 after purchasing an additional 769,105 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,374,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,186,000 after acquiring an additional 299,476 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,676,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,703,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,583,000 after acquiring an additional 75,726 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.25. 2,238,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,266. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $54.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4419 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

