Tsfg LLC Sells 827 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,731,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 339.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded up $7.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.19. 3,450,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,466. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.19 and a 200-day moving average of $191.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.