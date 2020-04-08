TurtleCoin Price Up 21.4% This Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $754,761.48 and $946,040.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 70,014,731,209 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

