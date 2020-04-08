Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC cut its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,530 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Twitter by 42.5% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 22,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Twitter by 4.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 133,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.86. 31,215,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,523,191. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $59,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $270,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,684 shares of company stock valued at $9,351,737 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Twitter to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

