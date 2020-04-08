Two Shields Investments (LON:TSI) Trading Up 6.7%

Two Shields Investments PLC (LON:TSI)’s stock price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), approximately 60,423,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.11.

Two Shields Investments Company Profile (LON:TSI)

Two Shields Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition investments. The firm prefers to invest in natural resources, cyber-security and e-commerce sectors. It focuses on identifying and investing in mineral exploration and mining properties, and the natural resources sector.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Two Shields Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Shields Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.