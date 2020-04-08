U Network (UUU) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $682,269.00

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, U Network has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One U Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, IDEX and DEx.top. U Network has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $682,269.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 93.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000667 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network (UUU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ . The official website for U Network is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, IDEX, HADAX, DDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

