United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,537 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from to in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Shares of UPS traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.79. 6,620,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,297,941. The company has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.13 and its 200-day moving average is $111.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

