United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $8,387,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,620,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.30. The firm has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

