VanEck Vectors Municipal Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

VanEck Vectors Municipal Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) shares traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $22.76, 500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Vectors Municipal Allocation ETF stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in VanEck Vectors Municipal Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned about 6.64% of VanEck Vectors Municipal Allocation ETF worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

