Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 90,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,497. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average of $102.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

