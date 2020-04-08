Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Position Raised by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF makes up 5.8% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $23,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,897. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $63.81 and a 12-month high of $70.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average is $67.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.