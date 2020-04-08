Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,737,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,910,000 after purchasing an additional 255,447 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,382 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,719,000 after purchasing an additional 43,918 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 994,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,278,000 after purchasing an additional 58,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,972,000 after buying an additional 27,706 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,729. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

