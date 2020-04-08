Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,964 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,538 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,586,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $8.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $251.93. 6,934,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,381,209. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

