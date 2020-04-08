Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.79. 8,350,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,062. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.11. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

