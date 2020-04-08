Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Modus Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Modus Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $4.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,608,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243,650. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.32 and its 200 day moving average is $155.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.