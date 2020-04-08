Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Lowered by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,839,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 34,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,982,000 after buying an additional 25,452 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.66. 2,127,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320,067. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.30. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

