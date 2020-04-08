Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Lifted by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,491,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,872. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

