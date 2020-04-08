Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Lessened by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,376 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,117,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,501,000 after acquiring an additional 478,779 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,720,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,927,000 after acquiring an additional 501,299 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,625,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,587,000 after acquiring an additional 610,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,584,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,463,000 after acquiring an additional 109,823 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.59. 3,490,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,872. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

