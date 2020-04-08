Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Up 15.5%

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)’s stock price shot up 15.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.59, 415,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 304,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VECO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34. The company has a market cap of $470.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.90 million. Research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

