Veles 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.00 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.0566 or 0.00000788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Veles has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. Veles has a total market cap of $66,920.28 and $19.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,178.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.02307414 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.26 or 0.03514057 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00618957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00777538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00075711 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025613 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00508549 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Veles Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,291,441 coins and its circulating supply is 1,182,280 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

