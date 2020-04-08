Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.73

Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.73 and traded as high as $0.89. Vermillion shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 127,690 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of $75.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vermillion by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 448,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 115,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vermillion by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 18,543 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vermillion during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vermillion by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 82,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Vermillion during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

