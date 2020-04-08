VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CEY) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CEY) rose 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.71, approximately 14,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 20,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.