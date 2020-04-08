VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA) Stock Price Up 7.8%

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA)’s stock price rose 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.45 and last traded at $43.39, approximately 239,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 114,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.26.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.13.

