VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDL) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDL) were up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.09 and last traded at $35.88, approximately 131,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 101,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.96.

