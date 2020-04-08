VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSB) Shares Up 6.1%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSB)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.96 and last traded at $30.72, 45,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 141% from the average session volume of 19,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.17.

