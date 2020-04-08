VNT Chain (VNT) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One VNT Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, FCoin and Bibox. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $113,598.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.81 or 0.02575998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00204455 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00048262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038082 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain’s launch date was August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, FCoin and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

