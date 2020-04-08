W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC decreased its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $291.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Gabelli upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.11.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $12.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.40. 324,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,306. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $346.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.68.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

