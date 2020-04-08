Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.07. 21,524,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,945,484. The stock has a market cap of $182.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.54. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.91.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

