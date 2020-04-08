Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Has $990,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.2% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,261,000 after buying an additional 291,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.56. 10,169,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,093,130. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average is $84.27. The company has a market capitalization of $193.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Barclays began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

