Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Sells 1,058 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 8.7% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.48. 11,558,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,661,973. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.71 and its 200-day moving average is $138.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $353.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

