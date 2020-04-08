Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $3,059,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,181,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after buying an additional 7,736,141 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 22,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.28. 42,187,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,250,395. The firm has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. ValuEngine downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.30.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

