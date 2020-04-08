Westmoreland Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:WMLPQ) Trading Down 0.7%

Westmoreland Resource Partners LP (OTCMKTS:WMLPQ)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 112 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets thermal coal in the United States. The company also produces surface mined coal. It operates 1 surface mine in Wyoming; and 4 active mining complexes in Ohio comprising 13 surface mines. The company markets its coal to electric utilities with coal-fired power plants under coal sales contracts; and electric cooperatives, municipalities, and industrial customers in Wyoming, Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia.

