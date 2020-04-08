Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives $149.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.63.
A number of research firms have weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Longbow Research cut their price target on Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whirlpool from $186.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.
In other Whirlpool news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,493.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
WHR stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,412. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.66. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $163.64.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.
