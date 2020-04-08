Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives $149.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Longbow Research cut their price target on Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whirlpool from $186.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,493.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Whirlpool by 8.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 14.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 492.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 82,339 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $1,157,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $97,260,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHR stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,412. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.66. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

