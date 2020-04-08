WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:CXSE) Trading Up 3.9%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:CXSE)’s share price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.47 and last traded at $78.39, approximately 32,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 51,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.43.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.37.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.