WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS) Trading Up 6.5%

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS) shares were up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $32.93, approximately 7,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 8,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94.

