WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGND) Stock Price Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGND)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.57 and last traded at $37.37, approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.