WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS) Stock Price Up 7.6%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS) shares rose 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.66 and last traded at $24.57, approximately 55,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 32,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.