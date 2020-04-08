WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 1,174 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,377,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,142,288,000 after acquiring an additional 171,163 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,208,000 after acquiring an additional 117,808 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,753,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,001,000 after acquiring an additional 239,540 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,012,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,571,000 after acquiring an additional 80,193 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,774,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,841,000 after acquiring an additional 94,522 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,506. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $123.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.12.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

