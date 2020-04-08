WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after buying an additional 325,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 target price (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,338.84.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $14.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,011.60. 5,101,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,341,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,927.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,848.37. The stock has a market cap of $1,001.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

