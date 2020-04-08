WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 2,566 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,691 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $4.08 on Tuesday, hitting $121.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,784,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,651,656. The company has a market capitalization of $338.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190 in the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.41.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

